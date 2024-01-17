Harry’s Excels at Lunch

Add Harry’s to the advantages of Wall Street South. The renowned New York steak house and bar has opened its southern outpost at 360 Rosemary, and the downtown West Palm Beach community has embraced it as the power lunch destination.

This is where you’ll find the glamorous business crowd and, more importantly, the famous Harry’s burger. Prepare for a mouthful of top-quality beef, dry-aged in-house for 28 days, slathered with melty white cheddar, and topped with bacon.

The beef Wellington is a big commitment at lunchtime, but the long-standing house specialty remains one of the most popular menu items. Heartier still is the Prime porterhouse (two can share) and the bone-in New York strip, both dry-aged in Harry’s inimitable style.

Sure, there are salads and lighter fare on the menu, but lunch at Harry’s is an occasion to relax and indulge in some of the best meat anywhere—with a couple of martinis, of course.