New Vegan Menu at Beacon

Jupiter’s Beacon restaurant recently debuted an all-vegan menu comprising five plant-based dishes. Highlights include chickpea fries with a sriracha aioli; roasted tomato bisque finished with basil oil and served with roasted shishito peppers and croutons; a smashed avocado stack enhanced with sweety drop peppers, diced mango, and sweet soy sauce and served atop crispy rice; a veggie stir-fry with rice noodles; and a cauliflower steak cooked in a chili and espresso wine reduction. The menu is also available at Beacon’s rooftop cocktail lounge, Topside at the Beacon.