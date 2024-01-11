C+ C Photography Gallery Debuts New Location

C+ C Photography Gallery will host a grand opening reception for its new Worth Avenue space on January 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the celebration, artistic photographer and gallery co-owner Nathan Coe will release and exhibit new images from his just-shot collection, “Art Within Art.” In this collection, Coe brings a model-observer into the iconic Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, leading the viewer to ponder: “What is the most beautiful and perfected form of art? Are we works of art and does the human form serve as the artist’s greatest inspiration?”

Coe will be at the gallery during the reception to answer questions and to discuss what inspires him about light, shadow, and Palm Beach.

C+ C Photography Gallery is located at Via Bice 313 1/2 Worth Avenue. For more information, visit candcgallery.com.