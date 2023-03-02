Art and Nature Lovers Welcome at Mounts Botanical Garden

The Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will host four events for art and nature lovers looking to enjoy the beginning of spring with a horticultural flourish March 11.

The series of events kicks off with Palm Beach County Residents Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Palm Beach County residents receive reduced admission of $5 per person (children aged 17 years and younger are admitted for free) on the second Saturday of each month. Visitors must show proof of residency for reduced-fee entry. The $5 admission supports children’s programming at Mounts Botanical Garden. Admission for non-residents is $15 for nonmember adults; $12 for seniors aged 65 years and older, college students, and military with ID; and $7 for children aged 6-17.

The fun continues with “All Your Orchid Questions Answered” with Thanh Nguyen, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Orchid expert Thanh Nguyen will share stories about how he came to love growing orchids. He has collected them for more than three decades and knows the joys and disappointments they can bring. As owner-operator of Springwater Orchids in Melbourne, he grows, sells, and breeds many types of orchids, but has come to focus on the genus Paphiopedilum, resulting in numerous award-winning plants and an on-going breeding program. Nguyen will reflect on his love of all the beautiful orchids in his collection, what got him hooked, and what keeps him going. The presentation is limited to 75 adults and is $5 for members $20 for nonmembers (includes full garden admission). Click here to register.

Art lovers are welcome to “The Splendor of Painting Foliage with Artist Deborah Bigeleisen,” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second of four weekly painting workshops focuses on capturing the splendor of foliage. Deborah Bigeleisen will explore the elements of composition, color, and technique, as well as some fundamentals of color theory. Students should bring several photographs or other artists’ paintings of foliage that inspire them. Students might also consider taking photographs at Mounts Botanical Garden prior to the first class and are encouraged to think about framing the composition through the camera lens. Scheduled for March 4, 11, 18 and 25, this series is well suited for students of all levels working in oils or acrylics. For any questions contact Deborah Bigeleisen at info@deborahbigeleisen.com. The workshop is limited to 12 adults and is $250 for members and $275 for nonmembers (includes full garden admission). Click here to register.

The day concludes with internationally acclaimed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty’s Stickwork presentation, tour, and book signing from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dougherty recently completed the final large-scale Stickwork installation of his illustrious art career at Mounts, using 30,000 pounds of live willow branches. He is returning for one day to celebrate this historical milestone and will lead a fascinating discussion of his design and building process, answer questions, and share what inspires his creativity. He will also be signing Mounts’ limited edition Stickwork catalog which will be available for purchase. Dougherty has built more than 250 of his Stickwork sculptures, from Scotland to Japan to Brussels, from Miami to Cincinnati, and a very popular exhibition at the garden in 2019, titled Cutting Corners. These projects combine his carpentry skills and love of nature. The event is free for members and children aged 6 years and younger; $15 for nonmember adults; $12 for seniors, college students, and military with ID; and $7 for children aged 6-17. Ticket includes full garden admission. The presentation is limited to 75 adults. Register here.