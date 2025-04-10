Bark & Brunch Supports Animals in Need

Tri-County Animal Rescue will host its signature Bark & Brunch: Moms, Pups & Dads at The Addison in Boca Raton on April 27. Guests—both two- and four-legged—will enjoy a day of fine dining, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The fete kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated luncheon. Guests will peruse boutiques, snap photos, participate in auctions, and snag goodies from a dog-friendly swag bag and treat buffet. Live music by Arnie Steinberg will set the tone for the afternoon.

Ted Campbell will be honored for his dedication to animal welfare. The event will be chaired by Joanne Polin and Neil and Trisha Saffer, who lead the charge in raising critical funds to support the rescue’s life-saving mission.

Proceeds from Bark & Brunch will directly support Tri-County Animal Rescue’s efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need. Tri-County Animal Rescue is a 100 percent no-kill, nonprofit 501(c)(3) rescue center that has saved the lives of more than 95,000 animals.

Tickets start at $300 and are available at tricountyanimalrescue.com/momspupsdads2025.