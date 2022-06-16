Behind the Lens of a Beauty Shoot

Curious to know how Palm Beach Illustrated’s photo shoots come together? Come with us behind the scenes as we bring our pages to life!

Our first “BTS” video gives a glimpse at the production of a product still—a styled vignette that is staged with props, studio lighting, and more than a few creative trials. For our Beauty page on luxe bath products, we assembled props with a natural, organic aesthetic: stone, dried flowers and leaves, gauze, bleached wood, and paper in a color palette that complements the editor’s selected products. With purposeful lighting and staging, the final image feels soft and clean, and brings to mind a luxurious bath ritual.

Click the player below to learn more about our process!

Credits:

Producer/videographer: Anastasia Lioubin

Photographer: Ashley Meyer

Special thanks to Chanel, Susanne Kaufmann, Naturopathica, Natura Ekos, and Shikohin for supplying the products.