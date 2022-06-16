Celebration for All with Rohi’s Readery

The Square and Rohi’s Readery will host a two-day diversity celebration June 18 and 19 in honor of Juneteenth and Father’s Day. In addition to these national holidays, the country’s first social justice-driven children’s bookstore is also honoring its first anniversary.

The weekend-long event will feature pop-ups by local culinary hotspots, Black-owned businesses, and nonprofits dedicated to youth empowerment and community activism. Activities will include cooking classes, writing and art classes honoring diverse talent, writer talks, and a pop-up market showcasing local authors of books celebrating Diversion, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA). The Sunday Summer Sweet Soiree will conclude the festivities spotlighting the community’s leading Black-owned confectionery businesses.

Read on for the full list of community events:

Saturday: Community Inclusion

10 a.m Morning Discovery with My Painted House founder Jaime Castellanos (for children ages 0-5 years)

11:30 a.m. Drag Storytime with the Compass Center (for all ages)

1:15 p.m. Project Flourish “Cooking & Culture” Class with founder Alicia Garcia (for all ages)

2 p.m. Faith’s Place performance

2:15 p.m. The Green Goddess Gardening Class with Anuella, founder of A Green Community (for all ages)

3:15 p.m. Metamorphosis and Me Nature Class with Autumn Kioti, founder of Wildness is Necessary (for all ages)

4 p.m. Surprise performance

4:15 p.m. Rainbow Kite Making with Quinlan and Pete Stewart of the School District of Palm Beach County (for all ages)

6 p.m. Surprise performance

Sunday: Fatherly Love & Juneteenth Power

10 a.m. Collective Power Yoga with Jade Wonzo, founder of JadeLightYoga (for all ages)

11:15 a.m. Whole Vibes Morning Music Therapy Class with founder Erica Lyles (for children ages 0-5 years)

12:15 p.m. Tamkin Box presents “Self Care Sunday for the Fatherly Love Caregivers” (for all ages)

1 p.m. Surprise Local Black Author Mini Storytime

2 p.m. Surprise performance