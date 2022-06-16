Celebration for All with Rohi’s Readery

The Square and Rohi’s Readery will host a two-day diversity celebration June 18 and 19 in honor of Juneteenth and Father’s Day. In addition to these national holidays, the country’s first social justice-driven children’s bookstore is also honoring its first anniversary.
The weekend-long event will feature pop-ups by local culinary hotspots, Black-owned businesses, and nonprofits dedicated to youth empowerment and community activism. Activities will include cooking classes, writing and art classes honoring diverse talent, writer talks, and a pop-up market showcasing local authors of books celebrating Diversion, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA). The Sunday Summer Sweet Soiree will conclude the festivities spotlighting the community’s leading Black-owned confectionery businesses.
Read on for the full list of community events:
Saturday: Community Inclusion
- 10 a.m Morning Discovery with My Painted House founder Jaime Castellanos (for children ages 0-5 years)
- 11:30 a.m. Drag Storytime with the Compass Center (for all ages)
- 1:15 p.m. Project Flourish “Cooking & Culture” Class with founder Alicia Garcia (for all ages)
- 2 p.m. Faith’s Place performance
- 2:15 p.m. The Green Goddess Gardening Class with Anuella, founder of A Green Community (for all ages)
- 3:15 p.m. Metamorphosis and Me Nature Class with Autumn Kioti, founder of Wildness is Necessary (for all ages)
- 4 p.m. Surprise performance
- 4:15 p.m. Rainbow Kite Making with Quinlan and Pete Stewart of the School District of Palm Beach County (for all ages)
- 6 p.m. Surprise performance
Sunday: Fatherly Love & Juneteenth Power
- 10 a.m. Collective Power Yoga with Jade Wonzo, founder of JadeLightYoga (for all ages)
- 11:15 a.m. Whole Vibes Morning Music Therapy Class with founder Erica Lyles (for children ages 0-5 years)
- 12:15 p.m. Tamkin Box presents “Self Care Sunday for the Fatherly Love Caregivers” (for all ages)
- 1 p.m. Surprise Local Black Author Mini Storytime
- 2 p.m. Surprise performance
- 2:15 p.m. Juneteenth Storytime with Rohi’s Readery founder Pranoo Kumar (for all ages)
- 3 p.m. Surprise Local Black Author Mini Storytime
- 3:15 p.m. “The Importance of Juneteenth” discussion with Brian Knowles, manager of The Office of African, African American, Latin, Holocaust, and Gender Studies at the School District of Palm Beach County (for all ages)
- 5 p.m. Surprise Local Black Author Mini Storytime
- 6 p.m. Performance by Afriquee Ngozi
