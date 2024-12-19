Break a Prehistoric Record in West Palm Beach

Are you ready to roar into history? The Cox Science Center and Aquarium will invite locals to help break break the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs” January 10. The event is timed with the center’s “Dinosaur Safari: A Walkthrough Adventure” exhibit, on view through April 2025.

The record-breaking attempt will take place at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Participants should arrive by 6:30 p.m. Judging begins promptly at 7 p.m., followed by a showing of Jurassic Park at the weekly Screen on the Green.

To qualify for inclusion, costumes must cover participants from head to toe, with inflatable dinosaur suits and dinosaur onesies highly encouraged. Partial costumes, such as Dino Rider suits or pterodactyl wings, will not meet the requirements. Participants dressed in costumes can pick up a $2 coupon at the event that can be used towards admission at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP by emailing Stephanie Deach at sdeach@coxsciencecenter.org. For more information, visit coxsciencecenter.org.