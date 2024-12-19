Enjoy Breakfast at Tiffany & Co.

To celebrate the opening of Tiffany & Co’s new boutique at Bal Harbour Shops, the luxury jewelry and design house unveiled their iconic dining experience in a full takeover of Avenue 31 Café.

Blending iconic luxury and modern dining, the patio has been transformed into a Tiffany-inspired culinary destination complete with chairs, vases, and table settings–all adorned in Tiffany Blue.

The exclusive Breakfast at Tiffany’s or High Afternoon Tea menus were inspired by the elegance and creativity of Tiffany & Co. Each menu boasts a curated selection of three-tiered canapes from pastries and tarts to brioche lobster, accompanied by champagne and high tea.

The Tiffany & Co. Café at Bal Harbour Shops is open now through December 31. To reserve, visit balharbourshops.com.