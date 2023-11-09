Brightline Unveils Holiday Travel Deals

Brightline will kick off Black Friday a few weeks early with the unveiling of Bright Friday deals on rides throughout Florida, available now through Cyber Monday (November 27).

Travelers can treat themselves to the most deeply discounted Brightline fares of the year, with one-way adult SMART fares between Orlando and South Florida starting at $59. For young travelers, children’s SMART fares between Orlando and South Florida are $29 with the purchase of an adult ticket. As part of Bright Friday, Brightline will also offer additional Thanksgiving Day savings, with adult tickets available for $39 and children’s tickets available for $19. The Bright Friday deal is available for booking tickets now through November 27, for travel until February 29.