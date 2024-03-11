Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boca Raton

Paint the town green this St. Patrick’s Day at the first ever Proper St. Patrick’s Day extravaganza, taking place at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton March 17. Presented by the City of Boca Raton and the team behind the Sunset Tequila Festival, this all-ages event will feature entertainment by Spred the Dub, the Adam David band, Y100’s DJ GQ, and traditional Irish dancers and bagpipers. There will also be a craft market, ax throwing, specialty craft cocktails from Jameson, pints of Guinness, a fully stocked bar, and plenty of nonalcoholic drinks too. Food trucks will serve up an array of fare (from corned beef sandwiches to pizza), and kids can partake in face painting, a bounce house, and an obstacle course. There will also be a Tasting Tent experience, limited to those 21 and older at a cost of $75 per person. The main event is free to attend with RSVP. Learn more and get your tickets here.