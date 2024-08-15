Enjoy a Party In Paradise in Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority is celebrating Jimmy Buffett Day August 30 with a “Party In Paradise: Delray’s Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.” The concert will take over The Amphitheatre at Old School Square and will feature a performance by Caribbean Chillers – The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.

Jerry Leeman and BiG MEDiZEN, an eclectic ensemble of artists and musicians, will take the stage at 6 p.m. Caribbean Chillers will keep the party going beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and younger, and free for children younger than 1. VIP Admission is $60 and includes access to an exclusive VIP lounge, seating, dedicated bar, and one free drink ticket. Food and beverage vendors will be on site. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Parking available in Old School Square garage.

For more information, visit delrayoldschoolsquare.com.