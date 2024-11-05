Enjoy the Eighth Annual Sculpture in Motion

The Eighth Annual Sculpture in Motion arrives at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens November 16. The family-friendly event honors Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County and Friends of Fisher House and Veterans, and will feature exceptional pre- and post-war automobiles on the main lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will conclude with a Grand Tour Parade of Cars.

­This year, Sculpture in Motion will align with the debut of season premiere exhibition, “Slim Aarons: Gold Coast,” in partnership with Getty Images and presented by Lilly Pulitzer.

During Sculpture in Motion, visitors of all ages can experience the history and artful design of one-of-a-kind award-winning automobiles including:

1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d’Este Coupé by Touring

1937 Bugatti Type 57C Vanvooren Convertible

1969 Ferrari GT 2+2

1936 Pierce Arrow V-12 Country Club Roadster

1938 Delahaye 135 MS Torpedo Grand Sport

1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Riva ‘Serenissima’ Berlinetta

Tours by automotive historians will be offered throughout the day and guests will have the chance to cast their votes for “Most Artistic,” “Most Elegant,” “People’s Choice,” “Young Connoisseur” and “Sculptural Speed.”

John Barnes will once again serve as the featured curator. Palm Beach resident and Town Council Member Lew Crampton will be the event’s Grand Marshal. The event’s honorary chair will be Chuck Mitchell, and the co-chairmen include Frances and Jeffrey Fisher and Audrey and Martin Gruss.

The event will culminate with a special tribute to Gold Star Families, Friends of Fisher House and Veterans, followed by the Grand Tour Parade of Cars at 4:15 p.m. The tour will feature approximately 40 extraordinary and unique classic cars and will trace a scenic route from the Gardens along the Intracoastal on Flagler Drive offering a complimentary viewing opportunity for the public.

Admission is $12-30. For more information, visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.