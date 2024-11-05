Shop the Art + Craft + Design Creative Market

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach will set the scene for the free Art + Craft + Design Creative Market November 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The free market will highlight more than 50 artisans showcasing ceramics, contemporary art, jewelry, metal, wood, sculpture, painting, photography, and more.

The Creative Market will also feature live local music and art demonstrations; craft food and beverages, including a bloody Mary and mimosa bar; children’s activities; and giveaways all day.

While at the market, don’t miss the Armory’s newest exhibitions: “A Day in the Life of Palm Beach,” featuring artworks from Florida-based artists, and, “Introspection” showcasing works by Milena Arango, a Colombian artist based in West Palm Beach.

For more information and a complete schedule of activities, visit armoryart.org.