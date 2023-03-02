Explore Underwater Photography at GW Showroom

The Coral Triangle at the GW Showroom in West Palm Beach will set the scene for a showcase of works by world-renowned underwater photographer Chris Leidy. On view now through April 30, the exhibition features captivating photographs of austere landscapes, extraordinary natural phenomena, and submarine animals and vegetation.

Finding inspiration in the underwater world, Leidy captures flashes in time through his lens. His vibrant photographs captured during his exploration of the oceans of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga have attracted the attention of collectors, enthusiasts, and environmentalists across the globe.

“We are extremely passionate about the curation of a space that celebrates the mastery and creative process of producing the elements and materials that contribute to the overall vision of interior design,” said Gil Walsh, founder of the GW Showroom.

A portion of the proceeds from any works sold will benefit the Cox Science Center. The GW Showroom is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.