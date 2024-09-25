Fall Festivities on Clematis

With the return of the West Palm Beach GreenMarket on the horizon and weekly entertainment in full swing, there’s always something happening on Clematis Street.

On October 3, get into the Oktoberfest spirit with a performance by DeLeon Oktoberfest Band, featuring three generations of accordion players who deliver a traditional “oom-pah” style polka and classic Bavarian heritage music. Later in the month, head to Clematis by Fright October 24 for a family-friendly Halloween prelude. There will be spooky fun for all ages, including games, “Trick-or-Truck” with first responders and public works vehicles, hayrides, costume raffles, and a free concert by 1980s cover band Nerd Ranger.

For more information about what’s in store, visit wpb.org/events.