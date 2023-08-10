Find Joy in Running with Celis Run Club

Since 2015, the Celis brothers and their Celis Juice Bar spots in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach have been locals’ go-to for juices, smoothies, and healthy grub. But when Alex Celis got hooked on running in 2019, he saw a way to foster an even stronger sense of community—and keep the focus on wellness. “A few friends and my brother Camilo would join me on runs, and I decided a run club would be a great idea to encourage people in our community to find joy in running,” he explains.

In 2020, he started Celis Run Club, inviting fellow fleet-footed locals to meet at a Celis location and set off for what’s usually a scenic 3-mile loop. Today, the meetups occur once or twice a week and see a strong turnout of 25 to 40 runners. Sometimes, they collab with retailers like Lululemon, The Square, and The Salty doughnut shop for fresh routes and post-run treats. Expect low-pressure pacing and camaraderie from this down-to-earth group.