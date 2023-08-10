Find Joy in Running with Celis Run Club

Celis Run Club invites fellow fleet-footed locals to meet at Celis in West Palm Beach or Palm Beach to set off for a scenic run

Celis Run Club on Palm Beach. Photo by Alex Celis
Since 2015, the Celis brothers and their Celis Juice Bar spots in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach have been locals’ go-to for juices, smoothies, and healthy grub. But when Alex Celis got hooked on running in 2019, he saw a way to foster an even stronger sense of community—and keep the focus on wellness. “A few friends and my brother Camilo would join me on runs, and I decided a run club would be a great idea to encourage people in our community to find joy in running,” he explains.

In 2020, he started Celis Run Club, inviting fellow fleet-footed locals to meet at a Celis location and set off for what’s usually a scenic 3-mile loop. Today, the meetups occur once or twice a week and see a strong turnout of 25 to 40 runners. Sometimes, they collab with retailers like Lululemon, The Square, and The Salty doughnut shop for fresh routes and post-run treats. Expect low-pressure pacing and camaraderie from this down-to-earth group. 

