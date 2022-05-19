FlyBird Lands in Delray Beach

Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach.

“Chicken is the one food item people eat most often, and people love the taste of fire,” says Salmon. “The idea was born from the sum total of what I like and what I know people enjoy.”

At FlyBird, he uses a custom-designed grill that burns hardwood and mesquite charcoal. His chickens are free of antibiotics and hormones and are fed a vegan diet. Everything is made in-house every day, down to the potato chips, and the 14-seat restaurant also offers pick-up, delivery, and catering.