Garden Butcher Gives Back

Local restaurant Garden Butcher is helping to turn excess food into a force for good by partnering with the ServemUp nonprofit organization to donate prepared food to food banks, shelters, and community organizations.

After spending much of her professional life as a chef in the Hamptons, Erin Leeds founded Garden Butcher in Boca Raton to bring craveable yet clean dishes to South Floridians leading busy lives. “As a small business, we try to be intentional on every front,” notes Leeds, who recently opened a second location in West Palm Beach. “That means sourcing high-quality ingredients, being thoughtful about packaging and waste, supporting other small businesses whenever we can, and finding ways to give back to the community that has supported us.”

Powered by volunteers, ServemUp connects surplus food from its restaurant partners to people in need across Palm Beach County. Those interested in volunteering can sign up through the Food Rescue US app, then browse available food rescues in their area to pick up and deliver to food-insecurity and -donation organizations.

“I truly believe we’re all here to do something meaningful, and Garden Butcher allows us to do that in a way that feels joyful, approachable, and rooted in real care,” Leeds adds. “If we can help feed families, support local organizations, reduce waste, and make clean food more accessible, that feels like a very worthwhile standard to keep building toward.”