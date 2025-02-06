Honor Lunar New Year at Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will usher in the Year of the Snake during its Lunar New Year Community Day February 8. This eleventh annual celebration of the Chinese New Year will boast a bustling schedule of events, including puppet performances by Chinese Theatre Works, the Dragon and Lion Dance led by the Boynton Beach–based Lee Koon Hung Kung Fu Association, spotlight tours of the collection, art projects for all ages, and Chinese snacks from The Restaurant at the Norton. The event is free to attend.

The daytime festivities will be complemented by a special edition of Art After Dark the evening before, featuring a performance by the Florida State University Chinese Music Ensemble, who will utilize an array of Chinese instruments; a lecture by Jan Stewart on the Norton’s Lantern Festival; and fireworks over the Intracoastal Waterway. Art After Dark is free for members, $10 for adults and seniors, and $5 for students. Later in the month, the museum will unveil “Art of the Word: Calligraphy and Chinese Artists,” on view February 22 to June 29.