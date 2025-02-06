Style That Sustains at REfashion Weekend

Resource Depot, the nonprofit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, will host its REfashion Weekend February 28 to March 1. Attendees will kickstart their sustainable wardrobe transformation with the event’s variety of gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The event’s inventory will be sorted into an individually priced designer boutique area or the fill-a-bag shopping area.

Now through February 15, Resource Depot is accepting donations of gently worn women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories for REfashion Weekend. Donate dresses, jeans, skirts, suits, jackets, sweaters, tops, athletic and casual wear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and belts. Participants can drop items off Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REfashion Weekend will kick off with n exclusive VIP Preview Party on February 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy early access shopping, music, light bites, and refreshments. Tickets are $75, which includes a complimentary bag for the fill-a-bag section.

On March 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., it’s time to shop! Explore two floors of fashion finds, with boutique items on the first level and fill-a-bag section on the second level. Tickets are $35 and includes the first filled bag.

For details and tickets, visit resourcedepot.org/refashion-weekend.