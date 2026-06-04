How Swede It Is: Volvo XC90 T8 Plug-In Hybrid

The XC90 has always been a key model for Volvo. When it landed in 2002, it marked the dawn of “New Volvo.”

This is when Volvos stopped looking like the box they came in, and buyers were no longer tweed-suited educators from Vermont.

For the past 24 years, the flagship XC90 has wooed luxury SUV lovers with its classy, almost timeless styling, its clean-cut Scan Design interior, cavernous cargo space, and proven reputation for safety.

To keep the XC90 high-up on three-row SUV shoppers’ lists, Volvo gave it a welcome design overhaul last year. They called it a “2025.5 mid-cycle refresh.”

Nothing too radical, mind you. More evolution than revolution. It got a sharper front end with a funky, redesigned diagonal-pattern grille, slimmer Thor’s Hammer-style LED headlights, and a more sculpted hood. New wheel designs, too.

Inside, a re-designed dash came with a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen that looks more like a stuck-on iPad, a revised center console, and new textile trim options. Thankfully they kept the gorgeous crystal shifter.

Under the hood, the powertrain line-up stayed pretty much unchanged, with the same basic 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with either just a turbo (B5), a turbo plus an electric supercharger (B6), or range-topping plug-in hybrid (T8).

My favorite has long been the T8 hybrid which, for 2025-and-a-half, got a much-appreciated power upgrade.

To try it out, I’ve spent the past week reveling in the seamless performance and refinement of the flagship XC90 T8 Ultra AWD Plug-in Hybrid. Base price $84,695, or $89,695 loaded.

Interestingly, Volvo reportedly had plans to replace the entire XC90 line-up with its all-electric EX90. Wisely, it did an about-turn when demand for EVs went soft. You can still get an electric EX90—from around $78,000—but those gas-powered models are still here and thriving.

In terms of our T8 Ultra PHEV, what you get is a 312-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo boosted by a 143-hp electric motor at the rear. That means a combined 455 horseys and 563 torques, enough for sprints to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

Plug it in, fully juice the enlarged 14.7 kWh battery pack and, according to the fine folks at the EPA, you should get up to 33 miles of silent, zero-emission cruising.

I got around 30 during my week which is still pretty good. For most of us, that would mean daily, around town driving on EV power alone. Plus the peace of mind of 530 miles of combined gas and electric range for road trips to grandma’s house.

Plug it back in at home using a 240-volt, 16-amp outlet, and it takes around five hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. Sadly it won’t work with a DC fast charger, but it can charge its battery from the gas engine while on the move.

And the set-up works great with slingshot acceleration when you need it, and a seamless transition from electric to gas. Lovely smooth shifts from that eight-speed automatic, too.

Power it through a curve, or around a tight, freeway on-ramp, and the optional active air suspension, all-wheel drive, and nicely-precise steering give the 90 a nimble, athletic feel.

As before, the XC90’s terrific interior design and layout re-affirms its appeal, though I wish the third row could have been rejigged to offer more kneeroom and easier access.

While you can get into a base, though still excellent, XC90 B5 for around $63,000, this latest T8 plug-in checks a lot of boxes, even with its pricey price tag. For me, it’s still the best mid-size luxury hybrid SUV out there.

Think of it as one Swede ride.