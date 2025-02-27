Juno Beach Sets the Scene for ArtFest by the Sea

Guests will stroll the mile-long stretch and see works for purchase from more than 300 artists and craft artisans March 8-9

ArtFest by the Sea returns March 8-9. Photo courtesy of Howard Alan Events
The Thirty-Fifth Annual ArtFest by the Sea returns to Juno Beach March 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Guests will stroll the mile-long stretch along the Atlantic Ocean and see works for purchase from more than 300 artists and craft artisans.

Produced by Howard Alan Events and benefiting the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature thousands of juried works across all mediums, including glasswork, woodwork, paintings, photography, life-sized sculpture, fiber art, and mixed media.

A bird's-eye view of ArtFest by the Sea. Photo by Evan Reinheimer
This all-ages, pet-friendly event also boasts a green market featuring live plants, delicious food, music, handmade soaps, and more.

ArtFest by the Sea also offers the opportunity to meet the artists, ask about techniques, commission specific pieces, and discover the inspiration behind each creation.

For additional information on ArtFest by the Sea presented by Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, visit artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

