Local Band Students Are Hitting the High Notes

Students from West Palm Beach’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts are headed to New York City to compete in the thirtieth annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival, hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center. From May 7-11, the band will participate in workshops, jam sessions, and performances, culminating in a final concert at the Metropolitan Opera House.

“Throughout my teaching career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work with many outstanding students who are deeply committed to their group’s growth and collective success,” says band director Christopher M. De León, who is in his fifth year at Dreyfoos and fifth time as an Essentially Ellington finalist director. “This current group is no exception.

“They share a strong sense of togetherness and a special bond that allows them to be both supportive and constructively critical of one another. Building a strong jazz family and fostering a true musical community is at the heart of who we are as a band. Being selected as one of just 30 groups [out of 127] from around the world is a testament to their dedication and further fuels their drive to be the best they can. Last year’s Essentially Ellington experience was life-changing for our students, and this year’s festival promises to be even more impactful.”