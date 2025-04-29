Paris Ballet Will Stage Two Mixed Bills

Jupiter-based Paris Ballet will present two mixed bills at the Kravis Center this month. The performances will include selections from renowned ballets, as well as contemporary styles including jazz, tap, and modern, all performed by the school’s talented roster of students.

Paris Ballet’s “Incredible Mixed Bill” takes place on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature the Midsummer Night’s Dream Suite and La Bayadère Act III/The Kingdom of the Shades. Tickets start at $40.

The performance will also feature the world premiere of “Vingt-Deux”—a special performance inspired by the athleticism, strength, and dedication of Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Presented by Lola Abigail Koch, founder and producer of Ballet Support Foundation in collaboration with Paris Ballet, this exciting new work brings together the dynamic worlds of tennis and ballet. “Vingt-Deux” is choreographed by Briana J. Reed and will be performed by Joffrey Ballet School trainees Breeanna Palmer and Sydney Williams.

The second production, “Another Great Mixed Bill,” will be staged May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s performances will highlight the talents of three senior students: Nicholas Bondar, Bianca Kimball, and Gianna Nembhard. Bondar, who was accepted to Harvard, will double major in physics and TDM (theater, dance, and media). He plans to dance with the Harvard Ballet Company.

For tickets, visit kravis.org.