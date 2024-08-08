Obon Celebration Returns to Morikami

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will host its annual Obon Weekend August 10-11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Obon is a traditional Japanese festival and holiday observed to honor the visiting spirits of ancestors.

Bon Alter and Memory Slips

Museum visitors are invited to fill out paper slips in honor of lost loved ones, as well as pay their respects to founder George Morikami’s bon altar in the Kamiya Room.

Taiko Drumming

Fushu Daiko will perform live drumming in the Morikami Theater at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. both days, as well as on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Taiko performances are $5 for members and $10 for non-members with paid museum admission. Tickets are available at morikami.org/event/obon-weekend.

Bon Dancing Workshop and Performance

On August 10, learn the ancestral art of Bon Odori with Fushu Daiko on the lakefront terrace. Also known as the Bon dance, this festive folk dance is performed in a circle and honors deceased relatives and ancestors. Following the workshop, guests will put on a Bon dance performance to music by Fushu Daiko. The workshop takes place from 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. and is free to attend.

Guiding Lights

Guests can light up private celebrations and welcome ancestors’ spirits with colorful Guiding Light lanterns, which are available for purchase in the lobby for $5.

Obon Weekend admission is $16 for adults; $10 for children; and free for museum members. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.