Okeechobee Steakhouse x WhistlePig Whiskey

Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach will debut its WhistlePig exclusive barrel select during a special dinner February 24. The evening will include a five-course tasting menu paired with the exclusive whiskey and other WhistlePig expressions.

Highlights from the menu include an amuse bouche of crispy rice spicy salmon poke; mojo Iberico pork skirt steak with a bacon black bean puree, plantain salad, and roasted red pepper salsa; smoked New Zealand lamb with apple kimchi, Gouda polenta cake, and micro beet root; whiskey-aged Prime striploin with duck confit carrots, pommes aligot, braised red cabbage, and demi-glace; and Rye by the Fire toasted s’mores with graham cracker crumble, dark chocolate ganache, and marshmallow mousse WhistlePig maple syrup drizzle.

Tickets cost $325 per person plus tax. They can be purchased here.