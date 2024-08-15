Palm Beach Symphony Seeks Nominees

Nominations are now open for the Palm Beach Symphony’s annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Awards for high school seniors and the Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award for dedicated music teachers in Palm Beach County.

The Lisa Bruna B-Major Award is presented to high school seniors who reside in Palm Beach County and intend to major in music and pursue their undergraduate studies at a university, college, or conservatory. They will receive an advanced level instrument or major accessory, such as a bow or headjoint, that they can use to showcase the full extent of their musical talent.

Music teachers and private instructors are invited to nominate one or more high school seniors in good academic standing who they feel will thrive as a music major in college. The online nomination form and eligibility information is available at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/b-major . The student’s resume should be emailed to Bryce Seliger ( bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org ), DMA, Education & Programming Associate for the Palm Beach Symphony.

The deadline to submit is October 6, and applicants will be notified of their status by January 17.