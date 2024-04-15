Pink Steak Opens for Brunch

Pink Steak, West Palm Beach’s hottest new restaurant, has launched Sunday brunch service, available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brainchild of chef and restaurateur Julien Gremaud, Pink Steak opened in December, with executive chef Aaron Black leading the culinary program. The new brunch menu upholds the Pink Steak philosophy of transforming classic menu items with a fanciful, upscale twist. Highlights include Royal Osetra caviar service as well a variety of steak cuts, plus elevated brunch staples. Think: crab Florentine toast, truffle Croque Madame, French country omelet with forest mushrooms and ham, and—of course—steak and eggs. Brunch libations, from mimosas and Bellinis to red sangria and espresso martinis, round out the experience.