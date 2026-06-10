Ready to Serve at The Seagate

In time for summer, The Seagate has introduced an elevated setting for Delray Beach’s newest—and sportiest—social scene.

In partnership with padel lifestyle brand Reserve Padel, the luxury resort and private members club has debuted Palm Beach County’s first Reserve Courts at its Racquet Club. Reserve at The Seagate includes custom-designed courts that blend high-performance play with sleek aesthetics and a social spirit, reflecting the shift from traditional country club amenities to full-on lifestyle hubs.

As padel continues its meteoric rise among global tastemakers, The Seagate’s members and hotel guests can expect curated programming, including open play, clinics, leagues, exhibitions, pro-led instruction, and events that aim to unite enthusiasts and experts over a shared love of padel.

“The Seagate has long been a cornerstone of the Delray Beach lifestyle, and partnerships like Reserve Padel allow us to continue evolving that experience in meaningful ways,” says Harrison Soffer, principal at Turnberry, owners of The Seagate. “Padel is inherently social, energetic, and community-driven, which aligns perfectly with how we think about hospitality today. By introducing Reserve at The Seagate Racquet Club, we’re … creating another place for guests and members to connect, compete, and enjoy the kind of vibrant lifestyle that defines The Seagate.”