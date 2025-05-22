See “Veterans’ Visions: In Honor of the Brave” at Arts Garage

This month, Arts Garage in Delray Beach unveiled “Veterans’ Visions: In Honor of the Brave,” a visual arts exhibition honoring military veterans who express their lived experiences through art. The exhibition will be on view in the Marshall Family Foundation Gallery through June 30. Pay it a visit on Memorial Day!

“Veterans’ Visions” showcases an array of artistic styles and mediums, all united by the voices and perspectives of those who have courageously served. Featured artists include:

Andy Hollimon

A self-taught 2D oil and acrylic painter, Hollimon transitioned from a military and corporate human resources career to a life in the arts and education. Based in Lake Worth, his richly colored works tell stories grounded in the belief that “vision is our portal to all sensory perception.” View his Evening Sun Before the Storm in “Veterans’ Visions.”

Igor Edshteyn

Known artistically as Edgor, Edshteyn emigrated from Ukraine in the late 1980s. A longtime civil and environmental engineer, he found art as a path through illness. His pieces—blending acrylic, oil, ink, and mixed media—evoke expressionism and surrealism, exploring themes of identity, mortality, and emotion. View his Triangles 4 in “Veterans’ Visions.”

Allan Creary

The Jamaican-born veteran and digital artist’s colorful, boundary-pushing works span traditional and emerging platforms, including blockchain and app-based art. His pieces have been featured in Black.Art.Matters., FLAVAR, and Palm Beach County’s MOSAIC initiative. View his Pop Art Cubism Featuring Marilyn in “Veterans’ Visions.”

Honor Portraits

Founded by Jerry Whitty and Flora Zolin, Honor Portraits, Inc. is a nonprofit offering free, professional portraits to veterans as a tribute to their service. To date, they’ve captured the stories of more than 750 veterans across the country.

The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. and during performance hours.