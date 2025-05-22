Silvia Tcherassi Arrives at Casa by Brazilian Court

Internationally renowned designer Silvia Tcherassi has taken over The Brazilian Court Hotel‘s signature boutique in an exclusive residency, the designer’s first in the area.

Lauded for her elegant designs that fuse Latin flair with European sophistication, Tcherassi is bringing her acclaimed ready-to-wear collections, resort wear, new handbag line, and curated lifestyle pieces to the iconic Palm Beach hotel. Guests will have the opportunity to shop the spring collection along with the latest pre-fall arrivals.

Casa by Brazilian Court features a rotating roster of influential designers and curated shopping experience, making it a sought-after destination for style connoisseurs.

For more information, visit thebraziliancourt.com or call 561-655-7740.