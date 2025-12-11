U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Returns This Weekend

Runners, lace up your running shoes for the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, returning to downtown West Palm Beach December 13-14. The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier that draws participants from around the world.

Race weekend will feature the 5K and 10K on December 13, at 7:30 a.m., followed by the featured marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay on December 14, beginning at 6 a.m.

This year, every participant will receive a commemorative performance shirt designed by U.S. Polo Assn., inspired by the spirit and colors of Palm Beach County. Participants of the 5K and 10K will receive short-sleeve shirts, while half marathon, marathon, and relay participants will receive long-sleeve versions.

Each finisher will also take home a custom medal, featuring the hues of The Palm Beaches. Marathon finishers will earn the most distinctive medal, honoring their 26.2-mile accomplishment. The first 135 marathon finishers will also receive a special signature U.S. Polo Assn. 135th Anniversary item in celebration of the brand’s 135 years of sport inspiration.

Register by visiting palmbeachmarathon.com.