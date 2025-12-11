U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Returns This Weekend

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon returns to downtown West Palm Beach December 13-14

By
-
This year, every participant will receive a commemorative performance shirt designed by U.S. Polo Assn., inspired by the spirit and colors of Palm Beach County. Photo courtesy of U.S. Polo Assn.
This year, every participant will receive a commemorative performance shirt designed by U.S. Polo Assn., inspired by the spirit and colors of Palm Beach County. Photo courtesy of U.S. Polo Assn.

Runners, lace up your running shoes for the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, returning to downtown West Palm Beach December 13-14. The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier that draws participants from around the world.

Race weekend will feature the 5K and 10K on December 13, at 7:30 a.m., followed by the featured marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay on December 14, beginning at 6 a.m.

This year, every participant will receive a commemorative performance shirt designed by U.S. Polo Assn., inspired by the spirit and colors of Palm Beach County. Participants of the 5K and 10K will receive short-sleeve shirts, while half marathon, marathon, and relay participants will receive long-sleeve versions.

Each finisher will also take home a custom medal, featuring the hues of The Palm Beaches. Marathon finishers will earn the most distinctive medal, honoring their 26.2-mile accomplishment. The first 135 marathon finishers will also receive a special signature U.S. Polo Assn. 135th Anniversary item in celebration of the brand’s 135 years of sport inspiration.

Register by visiting palmbeachmarathon.com.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR