A Divine Debut at Rosenbaum Contemporary

Rosenbaum Contemporary’s Palm Beach gallery will set the scene for artist Danielle Kosann’s first solo exhibition, “A Divine Comedy,” on view February 8-29. With artistic foundations in photography and new media, Kosann expresses her visions in vibrant, textural oil and acrylic paintings that whisk viewers away to both familiar and fantastical destinations. As whimsical as they are humorous, Kosann’s large-scale paintings draw on social media imagery, film, literature, and art history to convey the human desire to escape—whether to faraway lands or into an afternoon spent scrolling—and comment on Western society’s proclivities toward technology and excess.