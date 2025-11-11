Arts Garage Launches Culture Podcast

This summer, Arts Garage in Delray Beach launched a new podcast: Culture Under Fire with Marjorie Waldo. Hosted by Marjorie Waldo, CEO and president of Arts Garage, Culture Under Fire makes the case for the undeniable power of art and culture to shape lives, build communities, and drive local and global economies.

Released every other Tuesday, podcast episodes feature conversations with artists, leaders, and changemakers, and expert insights into how creative expression fuels education, mental health, tourism, civic pride, and more. Plus, Culture Under Fire champions the policies, funding, and public support needed to sustain creative communities.

To date, guests have included: Morgan Furnari, government affairs coordinator for the Arts Action Fund; Dave Lawrence, president and CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County; and Seth Weaver, Naja Hardmon, and Michelle Diaz of Arts Garage; Steven Anthony, director of Economic Development for Miami Beach; and Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani.

The next episode is set to air on November 25. For more information, visit artsgarage.org/culture-under-fire.