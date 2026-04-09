BillBone Olympic Triathlon Returns to West Palm Beach

Trial lawyer and cycling advocate Bill Bone will host the Second Annual BillBone Olympic Triathlon on April 12, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s race features an opportunity for participants to compete alongside Olympic triathletes.

Joining the event this year is Kevin McDowell, a Team USA Olympian who won silver in the Mixed Relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Returning this year are Kirsten Kasper, who represented Team USA in the women’s triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and her husband, Matthew Sharpe, an Olympic triathlete for Canada and IRONMAN champion.

The event features a range of race formats for athletes of all levels, including Olympic-distance and sprint triathlons, duathlons, aquabike, and relay divisions. Participants will experience a professionally produced, USAT-sanctioned course designed for both competitive athletes and first-time racers. Following the races, participants and spectators can enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

Registered participants are also invited to an exclusive Meet & Greet Cocktail Party with McDowell, Kasper, and Sharpe on April 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bill Bone Bike Law (475 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach). RSVP is required through the race registration process.

Out-of-county participants are encouraged to contact the Palm Beach County Sports Commission for information on hotel discounts and accommodations. Visit palmbeachsports.com/hotels for details.

For registration, course maps, and details, visit billbone.com.