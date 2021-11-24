Nantucket Whaler is a lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand’s heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

Nantucket Whaler recently opened a 1,000 sq. ft. pop-up shop in West Palm Beach, Fla., at 600 South Rosemary Avenue in Rosemary Square, one of the area’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Upon entering the Rosemary Square shop, guests will be greeted with an inviting and authentic nautical experience as well as a unique store design that features vintage New England lobster traps, wood barrels evoking old seafaring days and an authentic sea chest from the early 1800’s.

Nantucket Whaler’s iconic flagship store is located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, Mass. and open from May to October annually. The warm and welcoming island store can be accessed by foot or by boat and is a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists alike on Nantucket Island. Cape Cod Life Publications even honored Nantucket Whaler with its coveted Gold Award for best men’s clothing in the 2020 BEST OF… ISSUE!

At either one of our shops or online at www.nantucketwhaler.com, customers can find the brand’s inspirational seasonal collections, along with plenty of other popular brand staples like the Rainbow Fleet Oxford, the seaworthy Cruiser Jacket, the Port Polo or the India Street Polo, named for one of the Island’s most iconic streets. Every Nantucket Whaler garment is thoughtfully designed and crafted to withstand the ever-changing elements. Each detail is carefully constructed to merge function with fashion in a genuine yet stylish way. Whether in store or online it’s easy to shop our beautiful oxford and polo shirts, stretch denim, cozy hoodies, iconic waxed sailing jackets, casual pants, t-shirts and accessories.

Some Nantucket Whaler products incorporate proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has high quality performance features like stretch and wicking. Plus, much of the Nantucket Whaler merchandise is made in the USA, including the New England area. In fact, our stackable and collectible nautical rope/natural cotton bracelets are the perfect gift or souvenir, made by sailors and straight from the island.

Nantucket Whaler’s Nomad Stretch Slim Fit 5-Pocket Pants have been featured in Forbes magazine and on the popular podcast Products Worth Talking About for their great style and comfort. The Nomads are made from natural, fine cotton twill with 2% spandex and a “magic” 4-way waistband featuring the AdvantEdge design, available in 6 colors, all created for a softer feel and more character and depth of color. The 5-pocket design, one pocket the perfect size for your smart phone, take this pant from fresh to functional. Nomad pants will take you anywhere you want to go, day or night, boat to dinner. Like many of Nantucket Whaler’s apparel options, these pants are unisex, and on women, give the trendy “boyfriend-style” look.

While the brand’s name pays homage to islanders, adventurers and seafaring men and women of yore who once made Nantucket an economic epicenter, today’s Whaler is committed to protecting marine mammals. Through a partnership with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, Nantucket Whaler supports protecting the wildlife that has defined Nantucket’s waters for generations. The brand also finds other ways to give back to the community like participating in local events and providing much needed face covers to those on the frontlines. Like the mariners of old, the team at Nantucket Whaler believes in an “all hands on deck” approach.

Fans of the Nantucket Whaler brand can also see what’s new with the brand on Instagram @nantucketwhaler.

