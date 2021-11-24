West Palm Beach is among the premier waterfront destinations in the world, and at its heart – an inspired new way of living, with coveted amenities, visionary architecture and artistically curated interiors soon to be discovered.

Forté on Flagler is a new collection of 41 luxury condominium residences nestled directly on South Flagler Drive, accented by sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Palm Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

The Inspiration… Returning to the time-honored principles of classic Palladian design, world-renowned architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia drew inspiration from the distinctive nautical flair of West Palm Beach when designing Forté’s impressive silhouette. And bringing his unique approach to some of the most esteemed residences in the world, Jean-Louis Deniot lends a sophisticated, classic, and unexpected style to the aesthetic and interior design of Forté.

The Residences… The striking luxury tower, reaches 24 stories high and is comprised of half- and full-floor residences, ranging from 4,200 to 8,400 square feet. Each residence features soaring 10-foot ceiling heights and customizable floor plans, appointed with the finest modern finishes, features and appliances, accentuated by unparalleled and unobstructed vistas of the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean through the continuous walls of glass. Deep wraparound balconies showcase over 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space for al fresco relaxation and entertaining.

The Lifestyle… A premier location, positioned directly on South Flagler Drive, just minutes from some of South Florida’s picture-perfect beaches, museums, and cosmopolitan pursuits. From the grand entry lobby, residents and guests are greeted by a 24-hour valet and doorman. The on-site concierge provides every convenience desired, including moving and storage coordination, interior design services, housekeeping recommendations, personal shopping, travel planning and salon, spa, and wellness coordination. The inspired Forté lifestyle is highlighted by three full floors of meticulously designed amenity spaces, including a second-story pool deck with 75-foot lap pool and outdoor dining and lounge areas, overlooking the sweeping waterways of West Palm Beach.

As Forté sets a sophisticated new standard for luxury Palm Beach living, this is the time to stay in the know. For the latest updates and to schedule your private presentation, visit us online at https://fortewpb.com/ or call 561.903.4682. Over 70% sold. Select residences remain from $6.7 million.

The Forté Sales Gallery is open at 1217 South Flagler Drive, Suite 300 in West Palm Beach, by appointment only.