Wölffer Estate Vineyard Unveils Summer Sip

It’s no secret that Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé has captured the essence of the Hamptons, winning over wine enthusiasts with its vibrant bouquet of flavors and stunning bottle. In honor of Summer in a Bottle’s tenth anniversary, the winery unveiled Summer in a Bottle Sauvignon Blanc 2023 earlier this month.

With a youthful ripeness and notes of dandelion, lime, green apples, and gooseberries, Summer in a Bottle Sauvignon Blanc pairs perfectly with everything from afternoon picnic fare to a beachside seafood supper (especially oysters!).

Sauvignon Blanc is well-suited to grow in Long Island’s cooler climate, thanks to Sagaponack’s proximity to the ocean, and ample summer sunlight. This climate, combined with Bridgehampton’s loam soil, offer Bordeaux-like conditions ideal for an acidic, ripe Sauvignon Blanc.